Lahore [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): A day after Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's sharp criticism of the federal government in Hyderabad, former Pakistan PM and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has directed the federal government to begin dialogue with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to resolve the water dispute between Punjab and Sindh, Dawn reported.

Sharif emphasised that political point-scoring should be avoided on a matter of such national sensitivity.

"We firmly believe in the fair distribution of resources, including water, among all federating units. PML-N president Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have directed (the party) to resolve these issues with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) through dialogue," said Rana Sanaullah Khan, Adviser to the Prime Minister and Punjab PML-N president, in a statement on Saturday.

Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London for medical treatment, issued the directive following Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's strong warning to the PML-N-led government. Speaking at a rally in Hyderabad on Friday, Bilawal criticised the proposed canal project on the Indus River and said the PPP would no longer support the government if the plan was not dropped, reported Dawn.

"The lion (election symbol of PML-N) always preys on the people's blood, and the Shehbaz Sharif government's policies are anti-farmer. Those planning this project owe their power to the PPP," he said. Bilawal added that he believed Shehbaz Sharif would drop the plan after facing opposition, as the government could not function or pass a budget without PPP support.

"But it seems Sharif junior is not ready to shelve the project. If that is the case, then we are not ready to give up either," he stated.

Responding to the remarks, Rana Sanaullah stressed the need for restraint and constitutional responsibility. "We hold the PPP leadership in great respect. The PPP is part of the federation and statements made from constitutional positions must be delivered with a sense of greater responsibility."

He said the 1991 Water Accord and the 1992 IRSA Act ensured that no injustice could occur between provinces. "No province's water share can be diverted to another one. Constitutional mechanisms and laws are in place to ensure this."

"Politics should not be played over the issue of water. Matters must be resolved through dialogue and negotiation at the table," Sanaullah said, adding that the PML-N considers the provinces' strength as the strength of the federation, Dawn reported.

"As a party firmly committed to the Constitution and democracy, we will never compromise on the rights of federating units and their people. Dialogue and consultation are the solution to all issues," he concluded.

The dispute has intensified in recent weeks, with Punjab claiming its water share is being diverted to Sindh. (ANI)

