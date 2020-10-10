Lahore, October 10: A non-governmental organisation in Pakistan has started installing the plaques of some 140 'extra-ordinary people' like freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai, novelist Amrita Pritam and Maharaj Ghulam Hussain Kathak at the places associated with them in different vicinities of Lahore to pay tribute to them.

The Lahore Sangat, which is working to remember and pay tribute to outstanding personalities, has installed a total 20 plaques of such people so far by mapping where they lived and worked and putting up distinctive blue enamel plaques in their memory. It has a plan to install plaques of over 140 plaques of such people.

The plaques of Lajpat Rai, Amrita Pritam and Maharaj Ghulam Hussain Kathak were installed at the gate of Gol Bagh (Nasser Bagh), Dhani Ram Street, Anarkali and Dehli Muslim Hotel, Anarkali, respectively in the cultural capital of Pakistan.

Lajpat Rai (1865–1928), popularly known as Punjab Kesari, was an Indian freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in the Indian Independence movement. Prof Molka (1917- 1994) was an artist and a pioneer of fine arts in Pakistan after its independence in 1947.

Amrita Pritam (1919–2005) was an Indian novelist who wrote in Punjabi and Hindi. She is considered the first prominent female Punjabi poet, novelist, essayist and the leading 20th-century poet of the Punjabi language, who is equally loved on both sides of the border. Maharaj Ghulam Hussain Kathak (1905–2001) was a classical dancer and teacher.

This week, the Sangat installed plaques of Prof Anna Molka at the Punjab University Old Campus and Bhai Ram Singh at the Boundary Wall of Lahore Museum & National College of Arts here.

Earlier, plaques were installed within the Walled City of Lahore, honouring luminaries including Hafeez Jalundhri, Gama Pehlwan, Bare Ghulam Ali, Abdul Rahman Chughtai, Nur Jahan and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

"We want to remember some of the outstanding people of this region by installing their plaques so that people in general and students in particular could read about them to get inspiration," said Dr Ajaz Anwar, a distinguished painter of Pakistan.

The Lahore Sangat has listed down outstanding painters, writers, poets, architects, craftsmen, storytellers, actors, scholars, revolutionaries, philosophers, jurists, cooks, weavers, embroiderers, doctors, saints, mystics, musicians, singers, freedom fighters, dancers, sportsmen, travellers and journalists.

