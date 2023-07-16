Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Lahore, Jul 16 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies have arrested five terrorists, including the members of the ISIS group, in the Punjab province of Pakistan, the Counter Terrorism Department (CDT) of Punjab police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made on Saturday during intelligence-based operations in Multan and Gujranwala districts of Punjab, it said.

The terrorists belong to the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group, Baloch Liberation Army and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ). The suspected terrorists wanted to target important installations and religious places in Multan and Gujranwala, it said.

The CTD recovered 555-gram explosives, detonators, safety fuse and banned literature of ISIS and Baloch Liberation Army from the terrorists.

They have been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

The CTD has arrested hundreds of suspected terrorists of TTP and ISIS in Punjab this year.

