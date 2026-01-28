Melbourne [Australia], January 28 (ANI): In an all-American showdown, Jessica Pegula defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 7-6(1) in the Australian Open quarterfinals, securing her first-ever semifinal spot in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The last time Pegula faced a compatriot in the Australian Open quarterfinals, she closed the match in 1 hour and 35 minutes on Wednesday to reach the semifinal, where she'll face Elena Rybakina.

Also Read | Who is Learner Tien? Know All About American Tennis Player Who Refused to Answer Donald Trump Question at Australian Open 2026.

"It's awesome. I've been able to go deeper at the US Open the last couple years, but here was the first Slam that I really broke through at. And I was a three, and then this year, four-time quarterfinalist," Pegula said as per the WTA Tour website.

"I was like, 'It's got to be coming, you know. The next round, I've got to get to the semi.' Because I feel like I play some really good tennis here, and I like the conditions. And I've always felt like, even matches I've lost here, that I've played well. So I've been waiting for the time where I could kind of break through," she added.

Also Read | Which Team Will Vihaan Malhotra Play for in IPL 2026?.

Pegula has made it to her third Grand Slam semifinal, and it's her first time at a Major other than the US Open. She dominated fellow Americans, with this win marking her eighth straight victory over a US player at a Grand Slam.

She also became the first American woman to defeat three compatriots in a single Australian Open since Gigi Fernandez accomplished the feat in 1993. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)