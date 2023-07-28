Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Lahore, Jul 28 (PTI) Police in Pakistan on Friday arrested 10 terrorists who were plotting a major terror attack on foreigners, including on Chinese nationals, and planning to sabotage the Muharram commemorations in the Punjab province.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police made the arrests during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Attock, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan and DG Khan districts of Punjab.

Also Read | India: Blind Women Use Touch to Find and Fight Breast Cancer.

"Punjab police have foiled a major terror attack on foreign nationals, including Chinese, by arresting 10 suspected terrorists of banned outfits," the CTD said in a statement.

Terrorists have in the past targeted Chinese nationals working in Pakistan. In April last year, a female suicide bomber belonging to a banned Balochistan separatist outfit carried out a suicide attack on a van carrying three Chinese teachers at Karachi University.

Also Read | India-Japan Forum 2023: EAM S Jaishankar Talks Tough on Terrorism, Says Important To Address 'Root Countries' Behind Menace.

Hundreds of Chinese workers, which include engineers, work in Pakistan as part of the ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan's Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of China's ambitious multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The suspected terrorists belong to the banned organisations of Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Daesh (ISIS), Sepah-e-Sahaba Pakistan and Lashkar Jhangvi (LeJ), the statement said.

Four hand grenades, one IED bomb, 893 grams of explosives, seven detonators, a safety fuse, two pistols, scores of bullets and literature of banned organisations have been recovered from their possession, it said.

"The terrorists had planned to sabotage Muharram commemorations across the province and wanted to target important installations, religious places and foreign nationals," it said.

The suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Meanwhile, Punjab police arrested seven persons for sharing hateful content on social media.

"They wanted to spread communal chaos by sharing hateful content on social media," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)