Peshawar, Apr 17 (PTI) Pakistani security forces killed four terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said in a statement on Thursday.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Maddi in Dera Ismail Khan district on the reported presence of Khwarij (militants), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“During the conduct of the operation, troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, four khwarij were sent to hell,” it added.

During the intense exchange of fire, a 23-year-old solider was also killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the deceased militants, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the statement said.

