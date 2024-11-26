Islamabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Pakistan's security forces have killed three suspected terrorists allegedly belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who were attempting to infiltrate the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said on Tuesday.

The security forces detected the movement of a group of terrorists, who were trying to sneak into Pakistan via the Afghanistan border in the general area of Hassan Khel in North Waziristan district, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Geo News reported.

However, the security personnel successfully foiled the infiltration bid by eliminating the three militants in an intense exchange of fire.

"Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border," the ISPR said.

It added that the Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Pakistan has witnessed a spike in terror attacks — especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 following the withdrawal of the US and NATO forces.

As per a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the third quarter of 2024 saw a 90 per cent increase in fatalities linked to terrorist violence and counterterrorism operations.

The report said 722 deaths and 615 injuries were recorded in 328 incidents, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan accounting for 97 per cent of the fatalities.

Pakistan shares a 2,640-kilometre border with Afghanistan, known as the Durand Line, however, the latter does not recognise it arguing it was created by the British to divide ethnic Pashtuns. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)