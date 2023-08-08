Sindh [Pakistan], August 7 (ANI): Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) expressed concerns over the attacks against minorities, including attacks on places of worship and kidnappings and recommended the district administration initiate appropriate measures among non-Muslim communities to eradicate the sense of insecurity emanating from the deteriorating law and order situation.

In a letter written to the Inspector General Sindh Police, SHRC urged him to “become a direct party to the cases of violence against minorities including on their places of worship and kidnappings.”

On August 1, SHRC wrote a letter over the kidnappings of Mukhi Jagdesh Kumar and another minor boy Jaideep Kumar from the Bakshapur area of Sindh’s Kandhkot-Kashmore district.

While Jagdesh Kumar was kidnapped on June 20 Jaideep Kumar was kidnapped from outside his home on the evening of July 21 from the local playground.

The SHRC letter urged the authorities to ensure the safe and swift recovery of both victims, besides providing needful support to the aggrieved families.

Earlier, in the letter dated July 25, addressed to Ghulam Nabi Memon, IG Sindh Police, the SHRC has forwarded a set of recommendations regarding the overall situation of minorities in Sindh, especially district Kashmore after the attack on Baba Sanwal Shah Temple at Ghouspur and meetings with community leaders after the July 16 attack.

The letter recommended the following measures to IGP for the safety of minorities in the province, especially Kashmore:

"1. State shall become a direct party to the cases of violence against minorities, including in their places of worship and kidnappings as the aggrieved parties are not in a position to contend their cases due to overall security situation combined with socio-cultural fault lines. Secondly, the Formation of the special task force for the protection of minorities’ places of worship, in compliance with Pak SC’s order No. SMC 01 of 2014. Until such force is formed, district SSPs should ensure a viable ad-hoc arrangement by dedicating a special unit led by a senior officer whose sole duty should be of ensuring the protection of worship places of religious minorities and to address related issues," the letter read.

"Thirdly, Dialogue between relevant stakeholders, including district administration, politicaland religious leaders for the formation of District Peace Committees to further interfaith harmony. Fourth, the district administration, including police, shall formally engage with representatives of non-Muslim communities at least once every month to addresstheir issues/grievances," the letter read.

The letter further read that the district administration shall initiate appropriate CBMs measures among non-Muslim communities to eradicate the sense of insecurity emanating fromdeteriorating law and order situation. (ANI)

