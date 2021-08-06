Washington [US] August 6 (ANI): Amid Afghan officials accusing Islamabad of assisting the Taliban, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said Pakistan supports a political solution to the Afghanistan crisis.

"We will not accept a forceful takeover," NSA told reporters at a press conference held at the Pakistan embassy in Washington, DC wrapping up a week of talks with the US administration, Dawn reported.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Promises to Provide 2 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines COVAX Globally.

But a few days ago, Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of extending support to Taliban terrorists and providing a safe haven to the insurgent groups and their affiliates. The Taliban with the help of the Pakistani Army has also intensified attacks in several provinces of Afghanistan.

In the recent development, Nangarhar Province and captured some security check posts in border districts of Achin and Pacher wa Agam Hesarak, Sherzad, Pacher wa Agam, Deh Bala (Hska Mina), Achin, and Surkhrod Districts have seen an increase in Taliban attacks.

Also Read | New Zealand Experiences Warmest June and July Since 1909.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his Pakistani counterpart Moeed Yusuf in Washington and discussed issues regarding regional security, including the urgent need for a negotiated political settlement to the Afghan conflict.

This meeting between the two NSAs holds significance in the backdrop of mounting violence in Afghanistan. Despite the fast-approaching August deadline of US and NATO troops' withdrawal, the negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban are not moving forward. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)