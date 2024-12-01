Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 1 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) miscreants who injured security personnel will be brought to justice and will be severely punished, Dawn reported.

Maryam Nawaz made these remarks during her visit to Combined Military Hospital to inquire after the health of injured Rangers and police personnel during PTI's protest in Islamabad.

She met all the injured security personnel and inquired about their well-being. The injured officers informed her about the violence during the protest due to which many officials suffered fractures and eye injuries, according to report in Dawn.

They told Maryam Nawaz that many law enforcers suffered head injuries in the violence, adding that PTI workers opened fire on the police from close range. Punjab CM consoled the injured officials and prayed for their early recovery.

Maryam Nawaz said those who tortured the security personnel would not be spared and called PTI a miscreant party which has taken the path of chaos to stop Pakistan's development, Dawn reported. She stated that attacks on state institutions, property and security personnel were condemnable.

She said, "Pakistan Army and security personnel are sacrificing their lives to restore peace in the country. The miscreants should have been ashamed of attacking the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country." Maryam Nawaz stated that the federal and Punjab governments were indebted to the injured law enforcers.

The PTI protests, demanding the release of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, took a violent turn on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of four security personnel and two PTI supporters.

The PTI protesters were met with intense tear gas upon reaching Islamabad's D-Chowk following which the clash between protesters and security forces broke out.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned what he said was an "attack by protesters," while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi informed the deaths of at least four security personnel in the clash, Dawn reported.

On Friday, Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced formation of a dedicated task force to find and take action against people involved in the violence during the PTI rally in Islamabad earlier this week, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi will chair the task force, which includes key members like Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and representatives from the security forces.

Furthermore, Pakistan's federal government will also form a Federal Riot-Control Force, equipped with advanced tools and training on the basis of international standards, The Express Tribune reported. In addition, Shehbaz Sharif announced establishing a Federal Forensic Lab which will make use of modern technologies to probe and collect evidence from riots and unrest. (ANI)

