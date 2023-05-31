Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], May 31 (ANI): In an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on Wednesday, security forces killed two terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province's South Waziristan district, ARY News reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In response to reports of the presence of terrorists, the security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general region of Dossali in South Waziristan District, according to a statement released by the military's media arm.

Also Read | Why Many Indians Don’t Trust Mental Health Advice.

"During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, which resulted in the killing of two terrorists," the ISPR stated, ARY News.

He added that the terrorists who were killed had left behind firearms and ammo.

Also Read | Germany To Close Four Russian Consulates on Its Soil.

The ISPR, which is the media arm of the military, added that terrorists are actively engaged in attacks on security personnel and the murder of civilians across Pakistan.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism," it added, according to ARY News.

In an intelligence-based operation (IBO) earlier on May 24, security forces killed six terrorists in the South Waziristan district, according to ISPR. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)