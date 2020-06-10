World News | Pak University Professor Arrested over Blasphemy Charges

World. (File Image)

Karachi, Jun 10 (PTI) A senior professor of a university in Pakistan's Sindh province was on Wednesday arrested over blasphemy charges.

Professor Sajid Soomro of the Shah Abdul Latif University in Sindh's Khairpur area was arrested from his house in Ali Murad locality of Khairpur.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss India-Israel Collaboration in Post COVID-19 World.

“We have been told he has been arrested for blasphemy on a complaint lodged by the state,” said Advocate Fayaz Khamisani, Soomro's friend and Khairpur Bar Association joint secretary.

Also Read | ICC Defers Decision on Fate of T20 World Cup Until Next Month: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020:.

Soomro is also an activist and a writer and known for his books on Sindhi-Mohajir unity.

Condemning Soomro's arrest and the charges against him, activists, writers and members of civil society have demanded that the Sindh government initiate an inquiry into the registration for such a case against a university teacher.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)