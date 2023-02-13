Islamabad, Feb 13 (PTI) Pakistan and the US are set to hold defence talks in Washington on Monday to explore various options for ramping up bilateral military and security ties, the foreign office here has announced.

The talks that would last from Monday to Thursday will be the second round of the Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue after the first round was held in Pakistan in January 2021, it said in a statement on Sunday.

"Pakistan's inter-agency delegation, led by the chief of general staff, will comprise senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Staff Headquarters and three services headquarters. The US multi-agency team will be represented by the office of the undersecretary of defence,” it said.

Ties between the two countries have improved recently and the defence talks are kind of its manifestation, it added.

The Dawn newspaper reported that US State Department Counsellor Derek Chollet in an interview with the paper emphasised the need to assist Islamabad in fighting terrorists, who had recently killed over 80 people inside a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines compound.

Chollet, who conducts special diplomatic assignments for the US Secretary of State, is due in Islamabad the coming week for talks on a wide range of issues, the report said.

“For the US, it's going to be about how we can deepen the partnership further and help Pakistan as it's trying to deal with what is an unquestionably challenging economic situation,” said the senior US diplomat when asked what the top item on his agenda would be.

He said Pakistan was still recovering from the floods and was also dealing with an “emerging counterterrorism threat”, which had made the situation even worse.

Chollet pointed out that the US and Pakistan were already taking steps to further strengthen their ties which went through a phase of disengagement during the Afghan war but started improving soon after the withdrawal of US troops from Kabul.

“I believe the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) talks will be here in Washington in the last week of February, so the week after I'm back … and we will also hold a counterterrorism dialogue next month,” he said.

The report also noted that the counterterrorism dialogue, which may be held in Islamabad next month, will focus on groups like the banned militant outfits Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State-Khorasan, which have restarted their activities in the region.

