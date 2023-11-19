Islamabad [Pakistan], November 19 (ANI): The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a public warning regarding the usage of batch L-083 of Weena Syrup, a widely consumed product produced by Ms Swat Pharmaceuticals in Saidu Sharif Swat, ARY News reported.

The alert comes as a result of potential health risks associated with the incorrect usage of the syrup, commonly employed in the treatment and prevention of iron deficiency anemia.

According to the DRAP recall notice, the defective batch can lead to common side effects, including various gastrointestinal distress symptoms such as nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, constipation, and dark or discoloured stool. Citizens are strongly advised against using this specific batch of Weena Syrup, and the manufacturer has been directed to immediately recall the identified batch from the market, according to ARY News.

Pharmacies have been instructed to halt the supply of batch L-083, and any remaining stock is to be quarantined and returned to the supplier or the manufacturing company. To ensure the effective recall of the defective products, DRAP's regulatory field force and provincial health departments will increase surveillance in the market.

This announcement follows a recent ban imposed by the Punjab government on five cough syrups, prompted by a World Health Organisation (WHO) alert. The WHO investigation, initiated after a complaint from the Maldives, confirmed the presence of "excessive amounts of alcohol" in the cough syrups. Punjab's Caretaker Health Minister, Jamal Nasir, has vowed to extend the crackdown to all medical stores in the province to ensure the removal of the identified cough syrups from circulation.

Caretaker Minister Nasir emphasised that these companies were not only distributing their products within the country but also exporting them abroad. Strict actions are promised against those responsible for potentially tarnishing the country's reputation. The health ministry remains vigilant in safeguarding public health and maintaining the quality and safety standards of pharmaceutical products in the market, ARY News reported. (ANI)

