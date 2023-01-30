Islamabad [Pakistan], January 30 (ANI): At least 18 people have been killed and more than 90 others were injured after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines area on Monday, Geo News reported.

The blast took place in the mosque located in the Police Lines area of Peshawar during afternoon prayers.

The security officials said that the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he exploded himself, as per the Geo News report. The injured were taken to the Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar for treatment.

A spokesperson of the hospital said that 18 people have been killed in the blast and more than 90 injured have been brought to the facility, as per the Geo News report.

According to doctors, more than 10 injured people were in critical condition. The area has been completely sealed and only ambulances are being allowed to enter the locality, according to Dawn.

An eyewitness said that there were at least 120 people in the mosque when the explosion took place. He said that the injured mostly included police personnel.

"It was a powerful explosion. There was smoke everywhere after the blast," said the eyewitness," Geo News quoted an eyewitness as saying.

"There were at least 120 people in the mosque when the incident took place. It was a suicide blast because the bomber was inside the mosque's inner courtyard. The Zohr prayers had just started when it happened. There were mostly policemen among the injured," Geo News reported.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the terrorist suicide attack in a mosque in Peshawar. He called for improving intelligence and equipping police forces.

Imran Khan tweeted, "Strongly condemn the terrorist suicide attack in police lines mosque Peshawar during prayers. My prayers & condolences go to victims families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism." (ANI)

