Islamabad, August 2: At least 29 passengers were injured after Islamabad Express derailed near Kala Shah Kaku in Punjab's Sheikhupura district on Friday, prompting a large-scale rescue operation, Dawn reported. According to Punjab Rescue 1122, five bogies of the passenger train derailed near a chemical plant in the Kala Shah Kaku area, with the control room receiving distress calls at around 7:32 pm. The emergency team launched immediate relief efforts at the site.

"Six emergency vehicles and 25 rescuers were immediately dispatched to start the rescue operation. Most of the passengers suffered scratches, bruises and skin injuries," Dawn quoted Punjab Rescue Spokesperson Farooq Ahmed as saying. Pakistan Train Accident: 20 Dead and Over 50 Injured After 10 Bogies of Rawalpindi-Bound Hazara Express Derails Near Sahara Rail Station Near Nawabshah (Watch Video).

Islamabad Express Derails Near Kala Shah Kaku

Train accident in Pakistan, the islamabad express derailed near Kala Shah Kaku close to Muridke. Investigations are probing all angles like Negligence, human error and sabotage Casualtiess - 27 #NationalAwards pic.twitter.com/1uIcbzb1qA — SARANG (@Indian242242) August 1, 2025

🚨🇵🇰 Train Derailment in Pakistan ⚠️ Islamabad Express derailed near Kala Shah Kaku (Muridke). 🚑 Over 40 passengers injured, rescue teams on site. 📍 Cause of derailment under investigation.#Pakistan #TrainAccident #Breaking pic.twitter.com/O6yhz5aBKR — ARIKA🇮🇳🚩 (@nidhisj2001) August 1, 2025

According to the #Pakistan_Railways, the Islamabad Express that was going to Rawalpindi from Lahore derailed at #Kala_Shah_Kaku, #Sheikhupura, some 50 km from Lahore. pic.twitter.com/xdqTad4IYZhttps://t.co/x8w9KgUaej: https://t.co/Pvs0rGRh3j "At least 10 coaches of the train have… — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) August 2, 2025

The rescue service stated that 22 individuals were given first aid on the spot, while seven were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Muridke for further treatment. "Two people were trapped in the bogies, but they have been rescued and moved to the hospital," the statement read. "One of them sustained hip injuries."

"The initial rescue operation has been completed and there is no information about anyone being killed in the accident yet," Dawn reported, citing a statement from the rescue team. The derailment came just days after another railway incident. On July 28, three coaches of the Jaffar Express derailed near Shikarpur in Sindh province following a reported explosion on the railway tracks. One passenger was injured in the incident. Pakistan Bomb Blast: 6 Carriages of Jaffar Express Train Derail After Being Hit by Bomb Planted Near Railway Track in Jacobabad District.

Sukkur Railways Divisional Superintendent Jamshaid Alam told Dawn that the Jaffar Express was en route from Peshawar to Quetta when it was caught in the explosion near Sultanpur. "Following the blast, train operations have been suspended," Alam said, adding that passengers "faced serious difficulties due to the train's derailment." On July 29, the Ministry of Railways clarified that the derailment of the Jaffar Express was due to a technical fault and not an explosion, noting that local residents mistook the sound of the derailment for a blast.

As reported by Dawn, the ministry added, "An unfamiliar terrorist outfit took advantage of the incident and falsely labelled it as an armed attack and claimed responsibility. This claim is not only baseless, but also tantamount to an example of opportunism and irrelevance."

