Lahore [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): At least 39 supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were granted bail on Saturday by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, a week after the government reached an agreement with the religious party, reported local media.

The bailed leaders include Maulana Farooq ul Hassan, Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi, Pir Zaheer ul Hassan, and Maulana Sharifuddin. The court, at a hearing on Saturday, instructed the immediate release of the men, reported Samaa TV.

The court has also instructed all the TLP workers to submit surety bonds worth Rs 1,00,000 each.

After several TLP members clashed with police last month during their march, FIRs, under sections of inciting violence and terrorism, were registered against them. Eleven policemen were killed during the protests and hundreds were injured.

On Tuesday, 99 TLP workers were released from the Adiala Jail. Separately, the district administration of Islamabad, too, issued release orders of 41 supporters, said Samaa TV.

The Punjab government earlier this week released over 800 detained TLP workers. They were being held in 15 districts after their arrests under the maintenance of public order law. (ANI)

