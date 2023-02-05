Islamabad [Pakistan], February 5 (ANI): Five persons were killed and four injured over a property dispute in the Bandi Mira area of Pakistan's Haripur, ARY News reported citing the police.

The local police and rescue team transferred the dead and injured to the trauma centre in Haripur, the report informed, quoting a police ofifcer as saying, "Two injured being transferred to Abbottabad are in a precarious condition."

Further, according to ARY News, the main gate of the local trauma centre was closed and a police contingent was posted after the injured victims and the bodies were shifted.

The dead were identified as Abid Shah, Abbas Shah, Zulqarnain Shah and Mazhar Shah, according to the report.

A father and son and two brothers were among the deceased in the incident.

"The injured have been named Ashfaq Shah, Kazim Shah, Nazik Shah and Rehmat Shah," a rescue source said, according to ARY News.

Meanwhile, at least five people were injured in an explosion near Pakistan's Quetta Police Lines area on Sunday, the Dawn newspaper reported citing rescue officials.

Edhi worker Zeeshan Ahmed, who was leading the rescue operations on the site, said the injured were moved to the Civil Hospital in Quetta.

Ahmed informed that police and emergency teams have arrived at the spot and the area has been cordoned off.

Police haven't issued any statement and the nature of the blast is not clear at the moment, the Dawn reported.

According to the report, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

