Islamabad [Pakistan], March 14 (ANI): Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, were granted bail by an accountability court in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to information, the PML-N leader's two sons turned themselves up to Judge Nasir Javed of the accountability court.

The court asked the number of cases filed against Hassan and Hussain Nawaz at the beginning of the session. In response, the attorney stated that three cases had been brought against them and that all of the cases had pleas asking for the suspension of arrest warrants, ARY News reported.

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz's bail requests were granted by the court, which also ordered them to provide surety bonds totalling (PKR) 50,000.

In addition, the accountability court eliminated Nawaz Sharif's two sons' status as fugitives in Panama referrals.

After a seven-year absence, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz both travelled back to Pakistan earlier this week. When they arrived at Jati Umra, sources stated that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif cordially welcomed them, according to ARY News.

Prior to today, March 14, an accountability court declared the reserved verdict and postponed Hassan and Hussain Nawaz's permanent arrest orders in the NAB References Avenfield, Flagship, and Al-Azizia.

An accountability court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Hussain and Hassan Nawaz on July 11, 2018, after they were declared absconders in the Avenfield reference case.

Hussain and Hassan, who were both in London at the time, were told to show up for the accountability court hearings, which aimed to conclude the Avenfield reference case and other matters involving graft, as per ARY News.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had earlier cleared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield reference, which was a huge relief for the PML-N. (ANI)

