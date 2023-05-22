Islamabad, May 22 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir on Monday said that the recent attacks on military installations were "intolerable" as he announced that May 25 would be observed across the country as "Pakistan Martyrs Day".

He made the announcement during a ceremony held at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, to honour the slain soldiers, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army.

"Undoubtedly, we are living in a free atmosphere due to the martyrs' sense of duty and great sacrifices," General Munir was quoted as saying in the statement.

He expressed grief at the recent attacks on military installations and memorials during the violence on May 9 and termed such actions "intolerable".

On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad. His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander house, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10 while Khan's party claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel.

Thousands of Khan's supporters were arrested following the violence that the powerful Army described as a “dark day” in the history of the country.

The top general said that the army was an institution that always remembered every person associated with it and their families, "and our relationship as a family is a proud and exemplary one".

"A strong army guarantees the security and unity of the country,” he stressed.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military officers and families of slain soldiers and General Munir awarded military medals.

The army said that 51 kin of slain soldiers received Sitara-e-Imtiaz (military) while 22 officers and jawans were awarded Tamgha-e-Basalat. Two officers were awarded the United Nations Special Medal.

