Islamabad, May 7 (PTI) The Pakistan Army said that India launched air strikes against the country in early Wednesday, vowing to respond to the attack.

Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that missile strikes were fired by India at Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Bahawalpur in Punjab.

Some time ago, India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air, he told ARY News channel.

"All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India's airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan,” he said.

“Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered,” he added.

He said that damage assessments are ongoing and that he would provide more information later.

This "temporary happiness" that India has achieved with this attack will be replaced with enduring grief, he added.

