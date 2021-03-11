Karachi [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): Pakistan is at the forefront of nations that are rejecting vaccination shots against COVID-19, according to the latest study by research company IPSOS.

According to the survey, 21 per cent of Pakistanis have opposed vaccination, followed by the US at 11 per cent and Italy at 10 per cent, reported The News International.

The poll also showed that vaccination was preferred by 661 per cent of the people, 15 per cent want early jabs, 39 per cent expressed their hesitation and 23 per cent were scared of serious side effects.

Only half of the total respondents were positive about vaccine being made available in 2021, whereas 89 per cent were hopeful of getting vaccination free of charge, while only three per cent of respondents knew vaccines by name.

IPSOS surveyed the sample population of 1,054 people about the efficacy of the vaccine from February 25 to March 1, consisting of 65 per cent men and 35 per cent of women, reported the News International.

Pakistani citizens are outrightly opposing vaccination as compared to those who are sceptical about the side effects of inoculation against the virus.

It was also found that most of the respondents in Pakistan are confused about the procedure to get vaccinated, with 8 out of 10 people not knowing the vaccines by names.

According to the Pakistani daily, in countries like Brazil and UK, those favouring vaccination stand at 88 pc and 89 pc respectively, followed by Mexico, Canada, Italy, Spain, USA, China, Australia, Germany, France, S Africa, South Korea and Pakistan, Japan and Russia.

As per the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, Pakistan so far has recorded 5,97,497 total infections and 13,377 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)