Balochistan [Pakistan], May 3 (ANI): Several members of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party, as well as allies of the provincial government, have demanded the replacement of Chief Minister Jam Kamal over growing discontent.

Tensions have risen between the Balochistan Chief Minister and members of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the provincial assembly, Geo News reported citing sources.

During the recent trip by Prime Minister Imran Khan to Quetta, the PTI provincial assembly members made several complaints regarding Kamal, the sources said.

The group complained that Kamal was "spoiling the PTI in Balochistan"

"Apart from Jam Kamal, any chief minister from BAP would be acceptable," the group was quoted as saying by the sources.

They further said that there were talks of re-appointing Speaker Qudus Bizenjo as chief minister in place of Kamal, adding that if the BAP changes its chief minister, PTI will accept their choice.

On the other hand, many ministers and assembly members of BAP are also annoyed with Kamal. "Out of 24 members, 21 or 22 are cross with him," a senior BAP leader told Geo News.

However, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani referred to reports of a meeting for a no-confidence motion against Kamal as 'baseless'.

This comes after Imran Khan threatened Balochistan Governor retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai to resign from his post, saying he intends to appoint a new governor in view of the "transformed political challenges" facing Pakistan.

In a letter to Yasinzai, Khan said that it had been 'a pleasure' to have worked with him, who strived for the creation of a welfare state and especially looking after the problems of people in the province, Dawn reported.

"However, given the current political situation, dexterity and deftness is needed at this juncture for a delicate balancing act to simultaneously ensure political inclusion and fulfilment of our commitment towards the people of Pakistan," he said.

Balochistan remains Pakistan's poorest province and regularly ranks at the bottom of the country's socioeconomic indicators on healthcare, education, and population welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)