Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): Extended power outages, lasting up to 20 hours a day, have caused significant frustration for residents in Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Dawn reported.

Traders, vendors, and labourers reliant on electricity for their businesses have seen their livelihoods impacted. The effects of these power cuts are not confined to businesses; they are also disrupting the daily routines of local residents, Dawn reported.

Mohammad Saim Khan, who operates a small woodworks factory, shared his worries about the effects of load shedding on his business. "The extended power outages have severely affected my operations," he said. "We produce wooden doors, windows, and furniture using heavy machinery, but when there's no electricity, production comes to a halt," Dawn quoted him as saying.

Khan said that his machines need a high voltage supply, which ordinary generators are unable to provide, Dawn reported.

Dawood Khan, who manages an engineering workshop, also spoke about his challenges. "Our businesses have been greatly impacted by the indifference of Peshawar Electric Supply Company officials," he stated. "We receive orders for steel, iron, and aluminum work, but the power outages prevent us from meeting our delivery deadlines," he said.

Dawood added that customers were frustrated and were looking to place orders elsewhere instead of locally. Sameer Mohammad, who owns a photocopy shop, mentioned that he had to run his photocopier machines on generators, raising the cost of the services. "However, people are not willing to pay the higher charges," he said.

Mohammad further said that he had let go of his machine operators and was now handling the operations himself to reduce expenses. Ghulam Ali, a trader, highlighted the negative effects of loadshedding on both businesses and workers. "On one hand, power-dependent businesses are severely impacted, and on the other, laborers are losing their jobs," he said.

"When businesses aren't functioning, who will pay the workers?" The residents urged Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and district administration officials to tackle the loadshedding issue and ensure a stable power supply.

Anwar Baig, the general secretary of Jamaat-i-Islami, stressed that ending the ongoing power outages was their primary focus.

He called for securing five megawatts of electricity from the Allai Khwar hydropower station, which has a capacity of 121MW and is connected to the national grid.

Baig argued that local residents have the right to benefit from the resources generated in their area. He highlighted that despite the presence of electricity generation in 29 village councils of Allai tehsil, not a single electric pole had been installed to supply power to the region. He considered this a clear injustice, as the people are being deprived of the benefits of their own resources.

On Tuesday, the residents of Swat voiced their anger over the sudden and extended power outages, which have caused significant disruption to their daily lives and businesses.

The unplanned power outages have impacted both homes and businesses, causing the community to face increasing difficulties. They noted that this was the first time they had experienced extended power cuts during the winter season.

Aisha Bibi, a homemaker from Mingora, expressed her frustration, saying, "We can't even finish basic tasks like washing clothes, ironing, or cooking on time."

She added, "This loadshedding has made life extremely difficult, especially during winter when we rely on electricity for heating."

The impact is also felt by local businesses, with tailors being among the hardest hit. Sajid Khan, a tailor in Mingora Bazaar, explained, "We can't fulfill our customers' orders on time."

He added, "The frequent outages leave our machines unused for hours, hurting our reputation and income."

As per Dawn, owners of computer shops have also expressed concerns about the disruption to their businesses. Farhan Ali, who owns a small computer shop in Swat Market, said, "We can't offer basic services like printing, photocopying, or computer repairs."

He added, "Our customers leave unhappy, and it's becoming harder to keep our businesses afloat."

Residents have called on the authorities to address the issue quickly and ensure that any load shedding is scheduled with prior notice.

"We understand the energy crisis, but at least we should be informed about the timings," Khalid Mehmood, a local trader told Dawn. (ANI)

