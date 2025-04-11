Islamabad, Apr 11 (PTI) Pakistan and Belarus conducted high-level talks on Friday and agreed to enhance their collaboration and cooperation in diverse fields of mutual interest.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko at Minsk, Belarus, reported Radio Pakistan.

Later in a press stakeout, Sharif said Pakistan desires to learn from Belarus' expertise in manufacturing agricultural and mining equipment.

He asserted that Pakistan is an agrarian economy and 65 per cent of its population resides in rural areas. He added joint ventures between companies from both countries to manufacture agriculture equipment in Pakistan will be a win-win situation.

“We also want to learn from the experience of Belarus to enhance our per acre yield,” he said.

The prime minister also highlighted the mineral deposits in Pakistan, estimating their value to be worth trillions of dollars. He emphasised cooperation in this sector as well as in defence, textile and public transport.

Sharif thanked Belarus for inviting about 150,000 young and highly skilled manpower from Pakistan and assured this highly skilled workforce, to be sent to Belarus, will be duly certified.

The two sides also exchanged signed documents of the agreements and Memorandums of Understanding in the fields of interior, defence, environment, trade and economy.

Sharif reached Belarus on Thursday for a two-day official visit on Lukashenko's invitation. He was accompanied by the former premier Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and cabinet ministers.

