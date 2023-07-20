Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): Pakistan’s Muzaffargarh police on Wednesday said it has arrested a man accused of slaying his three sisters under the influence of the PUBG game at Thermal Power Colony, Dawn reported.

Thermal security sergeant Ejaz’s daughters Fatima, Zahra and Areesha were on Tuesday found dead with their throats slit open in a vacant quarter of the Thermal Power Colony.

City Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rehan Rasool Afghan said accused Basit allegedly killed his three sisters and later threw them in a vacant quarter. Police said they had registered a case against Basit who is a soldier.

As per the DSP, the accused was influenced by the PUBG game and has confessed to killing his sisters.

Claiming his sisters were missing, the accused called the police and then along with the police team, searched for them, the DSP said.

The bodies were sent to Chakwal for burial. Further investigation is underway, as per Dawn.

Meanwhile, a four-year-old girl is feared drowned in Pakistan's Ganesh Wahh canal while throwing garbage in it on Tuesday evening.

Rescue 1122 said Anaya took garbage from her house and went to throw it in the Ganesh Wah canal near her house but did not come back. Rescuers are yet to retrieve the body, according to Dawn. (ANI)

