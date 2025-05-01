Islamabad, May 1 (PTI) Pakistan has announced the closure of specific portions of Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Regions for a limited time each day during May, citing security concerns, a media report said Thursday.

The announcement by the aviation authorities comes amid heightened tension between Pakistan and Islamabad post the Pahalgam terror attack and Islamabad's apprehension of retaliatory action by New Delhi.

“The restricted airspace will be closed daily from 4:00 am to 8:00 am local time between May 1 and May 31,” Express Tribune said, quoting an official notice.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the closure will not significantly disrupt commercial flight operations, as aircraft will be rerouted via alternative flight paths during the restricted hours, it said.

