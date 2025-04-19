Islamabad [Pakistan], April 19 (ANI): Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a severe weather warning for Punjab and Islamabad today, advising tourists and residents to exercise caution amid forecasts of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, windstorms, and isolated hailstorms, Dawn reported.

The alert comes as the Punjab government approved several schemes to strengthen climate resilience, particularly in Cholistan.

Also Read | US Shocker: Man Shoots and Kills Woman After She Rejects His Catcalls on Des Moines Street in Iowa, Accused Arrested.

The fresh weather advisory, released by the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of the NDMA, warned that a westerly disturbance could cause unstable weather across multiple regions.

"Heavy rain and strong winds may lead to the falling of weak trees and could cause temporary power outages," the advisory stated. "Windstorms and hail may damage poorly constructed buildings, rooftops, vehicles, and power infrastructure. Additionally, hailstorms could pose serious risks to standing crops."

Also Read | US President Donald Trump's Question-and-Answer Session With Reporters Cut Short After Young Girl Faints in Oval Office (Watch Video).

The NDMA has advised the public, especially tourists, to avoid unnecessary movement during heavy rainfall, stay updated on local weather and road conditions, and follow all safety instructions in landslide-prone areas.

The authority said it is monitoring the situation in real-time and is coordinating with provincial and district disaster management bodies to ensure a swift response and public safety, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, the Punjab cabinet committee on disaster management has approved a range of projects to bolster climate adaptation in Cholistan. The meeting, chaired by Provincial Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique at the PDMA head office, was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Ahmed Raza Sarwar and Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia presented a four-point agenda, which included six flood protection and river erosion schemes and the installation of four Reverse Osmosis (RO) water filtration plants in Cholistan to address water scarcity.

The meeting approved an agreement with the Urban Unit for a survey and mapping of populations in riverine areas. Phase 1 will cover areas along the Indus River and hill torrents, Dawn reported.

Further, four schemes worth PKR 550 million were approved to prevent river erosion and strengthen the Walewala Dam on the Sutlej River in Kasur district. Approval was also granted for a protective dam in Layyah and measures to control erosion along the Chenab River from Bela Sarban to Head Trimo in Jhang district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)