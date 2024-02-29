Karachi [Pakistan], February 29 (ANI): A father and his two-year-old daughter were killed in gunfire in the Saleh Muhammad Goth neighbourhood of Karachi's Shah Latif Town, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Citing sources, the police stated that victims were brought to the hospital but later succumbed to their wounds.

Also Read | When Kate Middleton Stood by an Indian-Origin Postmaster Accused of Theft; Know About Catherine, Princess of Wales’ Kindness That Has Earned Fans Worldwide.

According to a police spokesperson, there were two distinct locations where the firing took place, and additional investigation is being conducted now. The two victims were slain in a horrific firing incident at Chamrha Chowrangi, which is close to Korangi Karachi.

According to sources, police officers stated that 2-year-old Anum and her father Tahir were riding a motorcycle when they were hit by gunfire.

Also Read | Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 4.9 on Richter Scale Jolts Chiba.

Later, it was revealed that the girl and father had both been confirmed dead due to critical injuries, reported ARY News.

Over thirty gunshot casings have been found at the scene so far. The law and order situation in Pakistan has been in a deteriorated state, with an increase in violence, and theft as well.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two people were killed after a water tanker ran over a motorcycle in Karachi's Nazimabad area on Sunday evening.

The water-tanker collided with a motorbike at Nazimabad No. 7 next to the matric board office, killing a father and daughter instantly, according to the police.

The young youngster was hurt in the collision as well. According to the authorities, the driver of the water hydrant fled the site after the accident, and the cause of the incident was overspeeding. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)