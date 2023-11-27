Islamabad [Pakistan], November 27 (ANI): Pakistan's former Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, has been granted B-class facilities in jail, according to The Nation.

Chief Commissioner Anwarul Haq appeared before the High Court in a lawsuit concerning Fawad Chaudhry's prison amenities, as per a court order.

The Chief Commissioner gave an implementation report on Fawad Chaudhry's requests during the court hearing.

According to the report, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has been given B-class jail accommodations and is allowed to speak with his family and solicitors per the court's orders, The Nation reported.

Furthermore, the court authorised Fawad Chaudhry and his wife to have a private meeting on the jail grounds.

In the course of the discussion with the Deputy Superintendent of Jail, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb underscored the necessity of furnishing Fawad Chaudhry with medical services in compliance with the jail manual, according to The Nation. (ANI)

