Islamabad [Pakistan], May 31 (ANI): Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the people of Pakistan could not be left at the mercy of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry while addressing a joint press conference alongside Imran Ismail and Mahmood Moulvi, who also parted ways with PTI recently, said that "All of us have condemned the events of May 9" and the responsible should be punished as per law.

Holding the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led (PDM) government responsible for political and economic uncertainty in Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry said that the 250 million population of Pakistan could not be left to Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, according to ARY News.

"Given Pakistan's situation, it will not be possible at any cost that the position of opposition is left vacant and the PDM was given an open field to play," the former PTI lawmaker added.

As per Fawad, he held talks with the former leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today. "We also held talks with Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser and Shah Mahmood Qureshi," he added.

The former minister said they believe that Pakistan needs to move towards stable solutions. He called for the need to show "collective responsibility" to help "numerous innocent people and workers behind bars".

"The people who are in jail were not directly linked to these matters and bringing them out is our collective responsibility," he added, as per ARY News.

Several PTI lawmakers and members have parted ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered two huge blows as former human rights minister Shireen Mazari and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry quit the party over May 9 violence. (ANI)

