Rawalpindi [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): A sharp increase in petroleum prices has led to a surge in transportation costs, triggering a rise in the prices of essential food items across markets in the Punjab province of Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported, citing traders and market sources.

According to The Express Tribune, transport costs from major wholesale hubs such as Karachi, Faisalabad and Sargodha have nearly doubled following the fuel price hike, significantly impacting retail prices.

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In the open market, milk is being sold at around PKR 230 per kg, while yoghurt is priced between PKR 240 and PKR 250 per kg. Among pulses, gram pulse is available at PKR 390 per kg, rice at PKR 400 per kg, white chickpeas at PKR 430 per kg, red beans at PKR 550 per kg and black gram at PKR 580 per kg, The Express Tribune reported.

Meat prices have also seen a spike, with mutton being sold at PKR 2,700 per kg, beef at PKR 1,500 per kg and chicken at PKR 620 per kg.

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Vegetable prices remain elevated, with tomatoes priced at PKR 250 per kg, garlic at PKR 500 per kg and ginger ranging between PKR 450 and PKR 550 per kg. Potatoes are being sold at PKR 50 per kg, onions at PKR 80 per kg, and lemons at PKR 150 per kg, The Express Tribune reported.

Other vegetables, including okra, bitter gourd, cauliflower, capsicum and peas, are also witnessing steady demand at higher rates.

Fruit prices have similarly increased, with apples selling between PKR 300 and PKR 400 per kg, bananas at PKR 250 per dozen and citrus fruits priced between PKR 300 and PKR 400 per dozen, as reported by The Express Tribune.

High-value fruits such as pomegranates, grapes and pears are being sold at significantly higher rates, while coconut is priced at PKR 500 per piece.

Traders attributed the rising prices primarily to increased fuel costs, which have driven up logistics expenses and disrupted supply chains, contributing to persistent food inflation in the region. (ANI)

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