Islamabad [Pakistan], June 5 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, or HRCP, has expressed serious concerns over the recent adoption of the Anti-Terrorism (Balochistan Amendment) Act 2025 by the Balochistan Assembly.

Taking to X, the commission stated, "While national security is a legitimate concern, the bill grants sweeping powers of preventive detention for up to three months without formal charges--an unacceptable measure that undermines the fundamental rights to liberty, due process and protection from arbitrary arrest."

The commission warned that this measure poses a significant threat to fundamental human rights such as liberty, due process, and protection against arbitrary arrest. HRCP stated, "The law further empowers security agencies to issue detention orders and lead inquiries through joint investigation teams, while the proposed oversight boards--which include military personnel--are tasked with reviewing detainees' ideological and psychological profiles. This framework violates the civilian law enforcement domain, blurring the lines of accountability. Moreover, giving law enforcement unchecked authority to search, arrest and seize material during 'inquiries' is liable to misuse and erodes constitutional safeguards."

The Human Rights Commission urged the Balochistan provincial government to reconsider this legislation, stressing the importance of aligning it with Pakistan's constitutional provisions, specifically Article 10, which guarantees protection against arbitrary detention. HRCP also reminded authorities of Pakistan's international commitments under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, or ICCPR, to which the country is a signatory. HRCP stated, "We urge the provincial government to reconsider this legislation and ensure it aligns with Pakistan's constitutional obligations under Article 10 and international human rights commitments under the ICCPR, to which Pakistan is a state party."

The Baloch people have faced systematic oppression and torture through the misuse of several laws, particularly in regions like Pakistan's Balochistan. Laws such as the Anti-Terrorism Act and special security ordinances have been used to justify arbitrary arrests, prolonged detention without trial, and denial of basic legal rights. Under these laws, security forces often operate with broad powers and legal immunity, leading to widespread reports of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture, including physical and psychological abuse. Military courts and special tribunals frequently try Baloch activists without fair trial standards, further denying them justice. Additionally, media censorship laws suppress Baloch voices and conceal these abuses from the public, perpetuating a cycle of violence and impunity against the Baloch people. (ANI)

