Islamabad [Pakistan], February 25 (ANI): Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan issued instructions on Wednesday to all party members who are serving in government positions to relinquish their party posts.

The instructions were issued through the party's secretary general, Salman Akram Raja earlier today, Geo news reported.

The move comes with the intention to assist Junaid Akbar (party leader) in getting to reorganize the party, according to the PTI secretary, as reported by Geo news.

"The move aims to assist [Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president] Junaid Akbar in getting a free hand to reorganise the party," PTI Secretary General said after he met with the former PM Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

Earlier last month, the PTI founder had removed KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as the party's provincial president and appointed Junaid Akbar as the new head.

The party has clarified that decision to remove Gandapur was made at his request, as he wants to focus on addressing the problems faced by the region. According to Geo news, he has also faced criticism over the "deteriorating law and order situation," particularly in certain incidents in Kurram and Parachinar.

Junaid Akbar has earlier hinted at a party reshuffle, where he said that "hardliners" would be appointed to key positions, and a "homoeopathic leadership" would not be given as much importance. The party's reorganization has been slated for May of 2025, Geo news reported.

While the PTI general secretary was talking to reporters, he dismissed any concerns on the former Pakistan PM's health, reiterating that Imran Khan is indeed in good health.

The party leader further mentioned that Imran Khan is also going to write to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi on issues within the prison system.

"Imran had said the jail administration was under the control of unseen forces," Raja said.

Responding to a question, the party's secretary general said the PTI met the chief justice with Imran's permission as he "ordered us to apprise the top judge of the country's overall situation".

"We are stakeholders of Pakistan...we will knock on doors of every institution," he said. (ANI)

