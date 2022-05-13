Taxila [Pakistan], May 13 (ANI): Reiterating his call for a long march to Islamabad, after May 20, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party will pursue a stage a sit-in protest in Islamabad until the date of the next general elections in the country is announced.

Addressing a power show in Attock on Thursday, Khan urged people to unite with the PTI for a long march aiming toward an "independent Pakistan." He declared that he was prepared to face any consequences that come his way, be it getting killed or being arrested, reported Ary News.

"Send your families if you cannot participate yourself due to the fear of losing your jobs," stated the ousted Pakistan Prime Minister in his address to government employees.

Further, Imran Khan also claimed that an official of the US administration had called the retired former President Pervez Musharraf asking for support in the war against the Taliban in Afghanistan, failing which they would "bomb Pakistan back to the Stone Age", reported Ary News.

In addition, the ousted Prime Minister stated that the Biden administration had threatened Pakistan that if the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan did not succeed, Pakistan should be prepared for extreme repercussions. The former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan had urged everyone to act against the alleged foreign conspiracy against his government but it was rendered futile.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's power show was attended by former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, former ministers Sheikh Rashid, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Muhammad Khan, and former special assistants Malik Ameen Aslam and Zulfi Bukhari to name a few, reported Ary News.

Earlier, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the Mianwali rally, said that the public march of millions of nationals could not be stopped by anyone including Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah nor the newly-elected Prime Minister PM Shehbaz Sharif. Imran Khan is also likely to be booked for using 'filthy' language in public meetings against national institutions.

In these circumstances, it is quite evident that a large scale clash would be hard to avoid. To contain the probable situation, the incumbent Pakistan government would go for massive arrests of PTI leaders and activists in the backdrop of the preparations for the protest and long march. (ANI)

