Balochistan [Pakistan] July 6 (ANI): Mir Bashir Ahmed, the father of Sabiha Baloch, a senior leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), was forcibly taken on April 5, 2025, after being summoned by Syed Fazal Bukhari, the SP of Hub, The Balochistan Post reported. Despite his disappearance nearly three months ago, Sabiha Baloch has vowed to continue her political struggle, refusing to bow to pressure or threats.

In a recent statement posted on the social media platform X, Sabiha Baloch revealed that her father complied with the summons without hesitation, believing he had nothing to hide. However, upon arrival, he was allegedly told he would not be released unless she resigned from her role in the BYC or surrendered herself. "He went without hesitation because he is not a criminal," she wrote, describing the act as "unlawful, immoral, and inhumane," The Balochistan Post reported.

She further accused the police officer involved of acting "not as an officer of the law, but as an agent of abduction." Marking the day of Ashura, she stated, "I pray that those who orchestrate and enable such cruelty meet justice, not only in this world but in the hereafter."

According to The Balochistan Post, Sahiba Baloch denounced the pressure tactics used against her family and emphasised that the struggle for Baloch rights is rooted in moral values that cannot be suppressed through coercion. "No matter how powerful the oppressor may seem, their greed becomes their weakness," she added.

The Balochistan Post also reported that UN Special Rapporteurs issued a joint statement in April expressing grave concern over the enforced disappearance of Mir Bashir Ahmed and the threats facing Sabiha Baloch herself. The experts called on Pakistani authorities to stop the retaliation and ensure her safety.

As of now, Mir Bashir's whereabouts remain unknown, and his family continues to demand his immediate and unconditional release. (ANI)

