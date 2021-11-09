Islamabad [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): Pakistan has sent a special invitation to Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to attend the Troika Plus meeting, local media reported.

"Special Representatives for Afghanistan from the United States, China, Russia and Pakistan will be meeting on Thursday and we hope that Muttaqi will also be able to attend," The News International quoted an official.

Also Read | Google’s Parent Alphabet Market Value passes $2tn Mark.

The meeting is scheduled in Islamabad for November 11.

Muttaqi is expected to extend his visit by a day at the conclusion of the Troika Plus meeting and hold bilateral consultations with officials in Pakistan. So far, there has been no confirmation from Kabul about a likely visit to Islamabad by Muttaqi, The News International reported.

Also Read | SpaceX Returns 4 Astronauts to Earth, Ending 200-day Flight.

According to the officials, it would be clear by Tuesday if Muttaqi, a senior member of the Taliban government, would be able to undertake his maiden visit to Pakistan.

While Pakistan has still not recognised the caretaker setup in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, after his visit to Kabul, had told the media that he had invited Mutaqqi, who had accepted his invitation.

The Trioka Plus on Afghanistan will be attended by Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, the State Department's Special Representative and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Afghanistan, Russia's special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong, The News International reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)