Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): The joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to probe the Jinnah House attack on May 9 has once again summoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for inquiry, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has been asked to appear before the JIT on August 4. The JIT has summoned the PTI chairman in all nominated cases, including a case lodged in the Sarwar Road police station.

It is the fourth time that JIT has summoned Imran Khan. However, he has appeared before the JIT only once, ARY News reported citing sources.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers had allegedly attacked the Jinnah House after they entered the area to hold a protest against the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9.

On May 9, PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court in the Al Qadir Trust case. After his arrest, protests erupted in Pakistan and military installations including the Lahore corps commander's residence and state properties were attacked in Pakistan.

According to police records, 50 per cent of suspects, including the prime accused are still at large in the case related to the Jinnah House attack, ARY News reported. Law enforcement agencies are yet to arrest 50 per cent of suspects, including the prime accused in cases pertaining to the Jinnah House attack during the May 9 protests.

As many as 151 suspects were arrested who carried out vandalism in the Jinnah House, ARY News reported citing Lahore police records. Furthermore, 425 out of 1400 suspects were arrested who spread chaos outside the building, ARY News reported.

The records revealed the identification of 185 people who carried out vandalism in the building is still unknown, according to ARY News report. However, the authorities have been able to identify 915 suspects who held protests outside the Jinnah House.

Last week, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan the 'mastermind' behind the events that took place on May 9 which aimed to topple military leadership, reported The News International.

Shehbaz Sharif also said that along with PTI workers, a group of politicians, some military men and their families were also involved in May 9 violence. Pakistan's military has described it as a 'Black Day' in the country's history.

Shehbaz Sharif during an interview on Geo News's programme said, "Those involved in the May 9 incidents wanted to overthrow the military leadership."Shehbaz further mentioned that the planners wanted "anarchy" and "war" in the country, according to The News International. Pakistan's government and the military have arrested and detained several PTI workers and leaders for allegedly being involved in such events.

After the attacks, the Pakistan army dismissed two senior officers and a lieutenant general, The News International reported. The army's spokesperson Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said two departmental enquiries and punishments were given according to the recommendations. Meanwhile, PTI has d in the attacks, however, the government and military have rejected their claims. (ANI)

