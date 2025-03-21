Karachi [Pakistan], March 21 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of Taiib Laghari, a dedicated worker of the 'movement', allegedly abducted by Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, on January 26 of this year.

Despite weeks passing since his disappearance, his whereabouts remain unknown, causing distress to his family and sparking outrage among Sindhi nationalists.

In a press statement, JSFM described Laghari's abduction as part of a broader pattern of oppression by the Pakistani state against Sindhi activists. "Pakistan continues to forcibly disappear Sindhi activists, journalists, and human rights defenders, using fear and repression to silence those who demand justice and self-determination," the statement read.

The movement also highlighted what it described as an economic and environmental attack on Sindh.

According to JSFM, the Pakistani government is illegally constructing six canals on the Indus River, diverting water to Punjab and leaving millions of Sindhis without access to water for agriculture and daily survival. "This is a direct threat to Sindh's existence," the group asserted.

Earlier, the growing concerns over human rights violations and environmental degradation led to a major protest outside the Pakistan Embassy in London on March 15, 2025. Organized by the World Sindhi Congress (WSC), the demonstration aimed to draw global attention to the illegal canal construction and the plight of forcibly disappeared Sindhi nationalists.

JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro attended the protest and delivered a speech condemning Pakistan's actions and demanding justice for victims.

"We demand the immediate release of Taiib Laghari and all forcibly disappeared Sindhi activists," said Abro in his statement. "Pakistan must be held accountable for its ongoing policy of enforced disappearances. The illegal construction of canals on the Indus River must be halted, and the Sindhi nation's right to self-determination must be recognized."

JSFM has called on international organizations, including the United Nations, the British Parliament, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, to intervene and take immediate action against Pakistan's alleged human rights abuses.

"Sindh is under attack--its people are being abducted, and its water is being stolen. The world cannot remain silent while Pakistan continues its crimes against the Sindhi nation," JSFM's statement added. "We will continue our struggle for Sindhudesh until Sindh achieves freedom, justice, and self-determination."

The call for global attention and action comes as concerns over human rights violations in Pakistan continue to mount. International watchdogs have previously raised alarms over enforced disappearances in the country, particularly targeting activists, journalists, and political dissidents. (ANI)

