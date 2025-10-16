Karachi [Pakistan] October 16 (ANI) The University of Karachi (KU) is battling a worsening transport crisis as its decades-old bus fleet crumbles under the weight of a soaring student population.

With over 47,000 students and only 30 buses in operation, thousands are left stranded or forced to travel in dangerously overcrowded buses, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, KU remains the only university offering a nearly free transport facility, charging just Rs 10 per ride. However, no new buses have been inducted into the system for the past 14 years, leaving the existing ones in a constant state of disrepair. "Even a hundred buses would not be enough now," said Transport In-charge Dildar Khan, urging the Sindh government to step in with immediate support.

Students commuting from far-flung areas such as Landhi, Korangi, Malir, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed describe their daily journeys as tiring. Buses meant for 62 passengers often carry more than 150, forcing many to cling to doors or stand on steps throughout the route.

"Sometimes I'm standing on the last step with barely enough space to breathe," shared a student from the Mass Communication Department. Another student admitted that she reserves a seat by leaving her bag inside the bus early in the morning, a practice that has become routine amid the shortage.

Only around 4,500 students, less than seven per cent of the total enrollment, can use the university's point service. The rest depend on expensive private vans or public transport. The situation is even more dire for evening students, who are left without any bus facility, as highlighted by The Express Tribune.

Recently, the crisis turned tragic when a student from the Social Work Department lost her life after falling from a moving university bus. The incident sparked outrage across the campus. Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi announced compensation for the victim's family and formed an inquiry committee to investigate the case, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

