Kohistan [Pakistan], December 4 (ANI): Residents of Kohistan in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have blocked the Karakoram Highway, a critical artery connecting Rawalpindi to Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, in protest over unmet demands linked to the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project. The ongoing blockade has caused massive traffic disruption, particularly affecting travellers between Gilgit and other parts of Pakistan.

According to Pamir Times report, protesters have been raising their demands for fair compensation for lands affected by the project, as well as employment opportunities for locals with WAPDA (Water and Power Development Authority) and the Chinese companies working on the dam.

They have called for the immediate implementation of a 2011 agreement, which they claim is yet to be honoured, promising to address their grievances, including land acquisition and employment.

Reports indicate that the blockade has caused severe difficulties for passengers, including women and children, who are stranded along the highway. With winter temperatures dropping, the situation is becoming more dire, as many travellers are left with limited resources and uncertain prospects.

The tension between the government and the people of Kohistan highlights a growing concern about the fair distribution of benefits from major infrastructure projects like the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, which promises significant development but has yet to fulfill the promises made to the local population.

Earlier in April, affectees of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam had blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in protest against WAPDA for failing to pay compensation promised to them for relinquishing their lands for the dam's construction. The Diamer-Bhasha Dam project has been surrounded by significant controversy, primarily due to concerns over environmental, social, and geopolitical issues.

Despite promises of compensation and resettlement, there have been concerns about the adequacy of these measures and the loss of livelihoods. The project has also raised environmental concerns, as it will affect the surrounding flora and fauna and alter the natural landscape of the region.

Furthermore, the cost and financing challenges, including securing sufficient funds for a project of this scale, have made it a subject of debate within Pakistan. These issues combine to create a complex and contentious backdrop for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam. (ANI)

