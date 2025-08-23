Islamabad [Pakistan], August 23 (ANI): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday granted a five-day physical remand of Shershah, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in connection with the May 9 Jinnah House attack case, Geo News reported.

According to Geo News, Shershah, who was the son of Aleema Khan, was arrested on Friday, just a day after his brother Shahrez was also taken into custody in the same case. He was produced before the court under tight security.

Also Read | India Temporarily Suspends Booking of Postal Services Destined for US From August 25 Amid Trump Tariffs.

The May 9 riots, back in 2023, erupted nationwide following Imran Khan's arrest in a corruption case, leading to widespread violence, including attacks on military and state properties. The assault on Jinnah House in Lahore remains one of the most prominent incidents from that day, Geo News reported.

Saturday's proceedings were presided over by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill.

Also Read | New York Bus Accident: 5 Killed, Dozens Injured After Tour Bus Travelling From Niagara Falls to New York City Overturns on Highway Near Buffalo; Police Say Indians Among Passengers (Watch Videos).

The investigating officer told the court that Shershah had been present at Jinnah House alongside his cousin, Hassan Niazi, another nephew of Imran Khan. He alleged that Shershah incited others to commit arson and vandalism and stated that video footage existed to support the claim. The prosecution presented the footage during the hearing, as reported by Geo News.

The officer requested a 30-day remand, citing the need to conduct photogrammetric and polygraphic testing of the suspect.

Defending Shershah, senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja opposed the remand request, arguing that many suspects in similar cases had been released due to the significant delay, 27 months, between the incidents and their arrests and called for Shershah's immediate release and criticised the trend of mass detentions, warning that if this practise continues, "the entire city will be taken into custody," Geo News reported.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its ruling before eventually approving a five-day physical remand.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Aleema Khan said both of her sons were now in custody and claimed they were being targeted solely because of their family ties to Imran Khan.

"I have been told that now they will arrest me too. As many punishments as they want to give, we are ready to face them," she stated, as quoted by Geo News.

However, she also added that anyone proven to have committed arson should be held accountable. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)