Islamabad, Nov 18 (PTI) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that Pakistan wanted good relations with all countries, including India, and was looking to intensify its engagements with the world to protect its national interests.

“We want peaceful relations with all the countries, including the neighbouring states…The way we are pitching the foreign policy, since I became Foreign Minister under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has got positive results,” Zardari said while addressing a press conference at the foreign ministry.

When asked about ties with India, he said that Pakistan wanted good relations with all countries but India was in violation of the UN laws when it unilaterally changed the status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

The relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated after New Delhi announced withdrawing the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August, 2019.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country. New Delhi has told Islamabad that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

He said that terrorism decreased in Pakistan considerably due to actions taken by the government, but during the last one year there has been a significant increase in terrorism due to different reasons.

“We cannot afford the return to the dangerous days of terrorism,” he said.

Bilawal also said that it was time that to have an in-camera meeting to discuss the situation and review the decision already taken to deal with terrorism.

“Obviously if they feel, right or wrong, that terrorists are returning, they are protesting which is their right. Our responsibility as the government and the state is to ensure peace, rule of law and the state's writ. I suggested to one of the questions before you that perhaps it is time for an in-camera internal review on decisions regarding terrorism and internal security,” he said.

Responding to a question about dealing with the Tehreek-i-Taliban terror group through war or negotiation he said: “I never think it is as easy as black and white — either war or negotiations.”

Bilawal said soon after assuming office of the foreign minister, he made his first visit to China and engaged with the Chinese leadership to further strengthen economic and political ties between the two countries.

“China has always supported Pakistan through every thick and thin,” he said.

He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, return of Pakistani students to Chinese universities and educational institutions, and bilateral cooperation to fight the menace of terrorism were the focus of his engagements with China.

