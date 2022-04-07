Islamabad [Pakistan], April 7 (ANI): After the Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the ruling of the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani rejecting the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, reinstated Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that there are "loopholes" in the top court's verdict, reported local media.

Following the verdict, Chaudhry expressed his dejection as he said that "we" need to start the freedom struggle all over again from March 23, 1940 and announced probing the "foreign threat" letter, reported Samaa TV.

Notably, the Supreme Court set aside all the subsequent steps taken after the rejection of the no-confidence vote and reinstated the National Assembly, as well as declaring that the Prime Minister and Federal Ministers, Ministers of State, Advisers, etc, stand restored to their respective offices as on April 3.

"The Speaker is under a duty to summon and hold a sitting of the Assembly in the present Session, and shall do so immediately and in any case not later than 10:30 a.m. on Saturday 09.04.2022, to conduct the business of the House as per the Orders of the Day that had been issued for 03.04.2022 and in terms as stated in, and required by, Article 95 of the Constitution read with Rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly Rules, 2007 ("Rules")," the Supreme Court verdict read.

The top court further ruled that the National Assembly session on the no-confidence motion must be held at 10:30 AM on April 9 (Saturday) and must not be adjourned until a vote on the motion.

"The Speaker shall not, in exercise of his powers under clause (3) Article 54 of the Constitution, prorogue the Assembly and bring the Session to an end," the ruling read.

The Supreme Court also said that if Imran Khan is removed as a result of the no-confidence motion, the new leader of the house should be elected in the same session. (ANI)

