Islamabad [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): Pakistan Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub has criticised the government over its claims of Balochistan's expansion and development, describing them as "fraudulent and illusory," ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters, Omar Ayub questioned the source of funding for Balochistan's development. He accused Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of deceit, particularly regarding the Petroleum Development Levy, and questioned its sustainability.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that the depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee has worsened Pakistan's financial afflictions, particularly the addition of PKR 14,450 billion to the national debt, ARY News reported.

He even raised questions over the increase in inflation and expected further economic challenges. He slammed the government for blocking the Balochistan National Party - Mengal (BNP-M) President Akhtar Mengal and questioned the security situation of Balochistan.

He dared government officials to enter Balochistan without security and mentioned that even the Chief Minister could not think about travelling outside Quetta without guards or protection, ARY News reported.

PTI leader's remarks have triggered arguments on the government's management of the Balochistan development claims and economic condition.

On April 16, BNP-M President Sardar Akhtar Mengal called off his 20-day-long sit-in at the Lakpass area of Balochistan's Mastung district against the arrest of Baloch activists, fearing its effect on traders in the province, The Express Tribune reported. He also announced that BNP-M would initiate a new public outreach movement.

The BNP-M had launched the long march to protest the arrest of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief organiser Mahrang Baloch, other leaders and workers, and police crackdowns on a sit-in. Mengal had said that the BNP-M would hold a march in Quetta, but the government kept it at bay.

Speaking at a news conference in Mastung, Mengal called off the sit-in and said, "We believe in a peaceful struggle. We are not ending the movement but will initiate a public outreach movement from today(April 16)," The Express Tribune reported.

He said that BNP-M would organise rallies and protests at the district level across Balochistan in the coming days. He stated, "In the first phase, we would hold protest rallies in Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar and Surab. In the second stage, these rallies would be held in areas of Turbat, Gwadar and Makran."

BNP-M announced that the third phase of the protest movement will involve people in Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, and Dera Murad Jamali districts, along with other parts of Balochistan. He said, "We are not backing down; we are taking the movement to every corner of Balochistan." (ANI)

