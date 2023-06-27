Islamabad [Pakistan], June 27 (ANI): The police have registered a case on the complaint of a woman, who according to authorities was raped in the capital city, reported Dawn on Tuesday.

In response to the victim's allegation, a case has been opened at the Humak police station.

Also Read | Who Was TikToker Ayesha? Pakistani Girl Known For ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare’ Viral Video Dies of Drug Overdose at Party in Karachi, Everything to Know About Social Media Dance Sensation.

According to authorities, the woman is the wife of a mobile store owner who was having domestic troubles. One of her acquaintances referred her to a guy who claimed to fix people's problems by giving them amulets (Taweez), as per Dawn.

Dawn is a Pakistan-based English-daily.

Also Read | Malaria Outbreak Fears: US CDC Issues Health Alert After Five Cases Reported in Texas, Florida.

He handed it to her after she met him and told him about her issues, according to the police, who added that the 'spiritual healer' invited her to come again. The suspect informed her that he would have to come to her residence during their next meeting on June 23.

He went to her residence the next day when she was alone, according to authorities, and he had the woman sit next to him when he began flirting with her. He then raped her and threatened her with dire consequences, if she told anyone. Later, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint.

Furthermore, authorities claimed to have arrested two rape suspects, according to Dawn.

According to a police spokesman, the victim filed an FIR with Airport police after the suspect raped her in her room while her husband was out. She further said that when she complained to her husband, her husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law tortured her.

According to officials, the Airport police registered a case and apprehended the offender after receiving her complaint. Raids were also going to arrest the victim's mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Meanwhile, Airport police nabbed a suspect in the rape of his cousin within 24 hours of the allegation being filed, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)