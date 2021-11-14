Noor, 27, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad on July 20.

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Sunday prohibited the telecast of footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case as it revealed shocking scenes from before and after the murder.

The restriction has been placed under Section 27 of PEMRA Ordinance, 2002 as per a notification issued by the media regulatory authority, reported Geo News.

It comes a day after several media outlets aired and uploaded the disturbing and sensitive CCTV camera footage. Horrifying scenes of what happened before and after the murder of Noor Mukadam came to light after transcripts of the CCTV camera footage were submitted in court earlier this week in Islamabad, reported Geo News.

The prosecution submitted transcripts of the CCTV camera footage in the court of additional sessions judge Justice Ata Rabbani. According to the transcript, the time of the DVR camera, from where the footage had been accessed, was 35 minutes ahead of the Pakistan Standard Time.

On July 20, at 2:41 pm, Noor is seen running towards the gate barefoot in panic, while at the same time, watchman Iftikhar is seen closing the gate at her. Meanwhile, Zahir rushes to the main gate and grabs Noor after which she is seen folding her hands and pleading with him to let her go.

According to the transcript, Zahir ignores her and forcibly drags her inside the house. Then at 2:46 am, Zahir and Noor go outside the main gate and leave the house in a taxi.

In the CCTV transcript, at 2:52 am, Zahir and Noor re-enter the house with the bags they had earlier kept inside the taxi. At this moment, Iftikhar is seen in the courtyard opening the main gate for them. A black dog is also seen.

At 7:12 pm on July 20, Noor is seen jumping from the first floor and falling on the grill of the ground floor. She had a mobile phone in her hand. She staggered to the outer main gate in what could be seen as an attempt to go out the gate. At this point, Iftikhar and the gardener were seen closing the gate.

Amidst this, Zahir, too, is seen, jumping from the terrace of the first floor of the house and running and grabbing Noor. He locks her in a cabin at the gate. Then Zahir opens the cabin and snatches the mobile phone from her, reported Geo News.

Zahir then forcibly drags Noor out of the cabin and takes her inside the house. Shortly after, at 8:06 pm, the Therapy Works team enters the house through the main gate. The Therapy Works team is seen trying to enter the house at 8:42 pm.

According to the CCTV transcript, at 8:55 pm, people from Therapy Works are seen taking an injured person out of the house towards the main gate.

Earlier, on October 14, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, Zahir Jaffer, had formally been charged for the crime by an Islamabad court.

Besides Jaffer, two of the family's employees -- Jamil and Jan Mohammad -- were also indicted, along with the Chief Executive Officer of Therapy Works, Tahir Zahoor. (ANI)

