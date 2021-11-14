Cairo, November 14: Scorpions stung three people to death in Eygpt’s Aswan city. Meanwhile, around 500 people were injured by scorpion stings after heavy storms lashed the city and brought these predatory arachnids into the streets and homes. According to reports, The hail and thunderstorms were violent in the area near the Nile River.

Scorpions and snakes have washed away into the streets due to heavy rain. Authorities have asked the residents of Aswan city to stay at home. Doctors on COVID-19 vaccination duty have been deployed to treat stings. Hospitals in the area are on a high alert. Over 500 People Get Treated for Scorpion Bites in Southern Egypt.

Doctors are even recalled from their holidays, and anti-venoms have been distributed in villages near mountains and deserts, reported the Al-Ahram news agency. Notably, a scorpion stung is painful, and it can cause difficulty in breathing, unusual head movements and muscle twitching. Mumbai: Blue Bottle Jellyfish Spotted At Juhu Beach; Experts Warn People Not To Come in Contact With Venomous Marine Species.

Egypt is home to fat-tailed scorpions. A sting from this breed of scorpion can kill a human within an hour. The governor of Aswan, Ashraf Attia, also urged people to avoid going outside, especially places with trees. Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) forecast poor weather conditions in the country for the next 24 hours. The adverse weather condition has also caused power cuts in the country as many lighting columns fell and trees were uprooted.

