Islamabad [Pakistan], March 8 (ANI): The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced that it will support Asif Ali Zardari of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in the forthcoming presidential elections, according to ARY News.

The announcement was made in a joint media conference in Islamabad by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that Karachi will be the primary priority of the next government.

"We will resolve issues of Karachi with joint efforts. Asif Ali Zardari as a President will take every possible measure for Karachi. We will also take steps at the local level," Bilawal said, according to ARY News.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was accompanied by PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Saad Rafique and Azam Nazir Tarar.

Meanwhile, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, said that PPP's "first goal" is Pakistan's development and construction.

Earlier, in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the MQM-P decided to support Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election.

Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari as a joint candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) chief Mahmood Achakzai as a candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council have submitted their nomination papers for presidential elections set to be held in Pakistan on March 9, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

The two leaders submitted nomination papers to the Islamabad High Court. Zardari submitted two nomination papers - one in Islamabad and the second in Karachi.

Pakistan Senator Farooq H Naek submitted the nomination papers to the Islamabad High Court, with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as proposer and Senator Farooq H Naek as seconder. Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq received the nomination papers.

Notably, the electoral college comprising members of the Senate, the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies elect Pakistan's President. The voting for the presidential election is held through a secret ballot. (ANI)

