Gwadar [Pakistan], March 20 (ANI): Multiple blasts occurred after armed assailants forcibly entered Pakistan's Gwadar Port Authority Complex, Dawn reported, citing Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani.

Following the attack and reported open firing on the port, a large contingent of police and security forces has reached the scene while intense firing is ongoing.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the Majeed Brigade of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022, Dawn reported.

In November, 14 Pakistan Army soldiers were killed after militants attacked two vehicles of security forces in Gwadar. The military vehicles came under attack while moving from Pasni to Ormara in the coastal district.

According to a security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies last month, Pakistan experienced 97 militant attacks in February, resulting in 87 fatalities and 118 injuries.

The report highlighted a significant escalation in violence in Balochistan, juxtaposed with a decline in tribal districts and mainland KP.

Security forces foiled an attack on the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) complex and killed the eight attackers, The Express Tribune reported citing sources.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

